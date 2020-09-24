Volunteers remind voters of ease of mail-in voting; ballot tracking available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re less than two months away from the election, and local volunteers are reminding voters that mail-in voting is the easiest way to take part.

“We know that this is something that is safe. It’s secure,” said Erika Castro of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada. “Most of all, it’s easy for us to be able to do it. For folks that are working multiple jobs, students in school, parents that are now having to be teachers and take care of their kids.”

In Nevada, every registered voter will get a ballot in the mail. It must be sent back by Nov. 3. You can even track your ballot using the Secretary of State’s website.

If you’d rather vote in person, you can vote early or on Election Day.

