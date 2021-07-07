US Agriculture Secretary to visit Henderson on Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 15: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack testifies during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing to examine the department’s proposed budget request for fiscal year 2022. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit Southern Nevada on Thursday to discuss the Biden Administration’s plans to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food across the nation.

Secretary Vilsack will join Governor Sisolak and U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee at Estes McDoniel Elementary School in Henderson Thursday morning.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says they will meet with school officials and teachers during the school’s summer feeding program lunch service.

They will also “discuss the Biden Administration’s commitment to promoting nutrition security and how the American Families Plan will help achieve this goal,” the agency noted in a news release.