LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Nevada officials are describing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action as an attack on efforts to end racism.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford urged Nevadans to turn their frustration and anger “into a drive to continue fighting to make America a better place.”

The court ruled that college admissions policies cannot take race into account. Those policies are one reason for diversity on America’s college campuses. UNLV proudly lists diversity as “one of our biggest assets,” and is ranked at the top of a 2021 U.S. News & World Report survey, tied with three other schools.

UNLV provided this statement: “The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to eliminate race-based considerations in the college admission process will not fundamentally impact UNLV’s open-access admissions policy or affect our mission of supporting a culture of equity and inclusion for our students, faculty, and staff. All are welcome at UNLV.

“UNLV is located in a richly diverse community and we’re proud to rank among the nation’s most diverse universities. We’ll continue to review the court’s ruling to ensure all university policies are in compliance with any updates to federal law, and we remain committed to the ideals of inclusion, diversity, and equity so that every member of our Rebel family feels a strong sense of belonging.”

Ford’s full statement appears below:

“Today’s ruling directly attacks efforts to reckon with America’s history of racism and the ways it still impacts our lives today. The ruling purports that colorblindness will end racism, but as Judge (Ketanji Brown) Jackson writes in her dissent, proceeding in forced ignorance of racial disparities simply allows those disparities to thrive in America,” he said.

“Institutions of power like the Supreme Court should be working to reduce these disparities, to create a national environment that helps all Americans thrive and succeed,” AG Ford continued. “When an institution that purportedly works for the people directly attacks efforts to create a better nation, it has failed in the role it was given,” Ford said.

“I am tired, like many of you, with the disappointments that the Supreme Court continues to hand down to Americans under the guise of textual impartiality. Let me promise you this — my disappointment only means I will fight harder. We must not let setbacks push us into apathy. Turn your frustration and your anger into a drive to continue fighting to make America a better place for all who live here and call our country home,” Ford said.

Thursday’s rulings came in the cases of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc v. University of North Carolina. The court held that race-conscious admission policies violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) also reacted to the ruling:

“Today’s decision underscores the realities that exist in our society that many, as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in her dissent, would rather ‘ostrich-like’ stick their heads in the sand and pretend that preventing consideration of race will end racism. It will not. For decades, affirmative action has opened doors to segments of our population, from white women, to Black, Latino, Asian, and Tribal youth, who had persevered as barrier after barrier came in their path, including many Nevadans.

“Inherently, the court is saying those who are wealthy, those who have family that have gone to these institutions, those with the privilege to attend elite prep schools, can have an advantage in getting a higher education, while those who have succeeded despite centuries and decades of institutional abuse and racism, from slavery to internment camps to forced deportations of American citizens, will struggle to compete with the wealthy and elite,” Horsford said.

“Let’s be clear — Mitch McConnell and conservative leadership are cheering this moment after denying President Obama his rightful appointment to the court. Former President Trump said on the campaign trail, ‘What do Black people have to lose.’ Today, that question has been answered,” Horsford said.

