Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump’s account

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account, @realDonaldTrump, citing the risk of “further incitement of violence.”

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter says that after this week’s events, the company made it clear “that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

In a blog post that fleshes out the reasoning behind the suspension, Twitter writes it exists to allow the public to hear from elected officials, but that these accounts are not above its rules and must not be used to incite violence.

“We will continue to be transparent about around our policies and their enforcement,” the social media giant writes. It included an analysis that led to the suspension, which you can find here.

The account is now blank and reads, “Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

This comes after violent mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. On that day, Twitter removed several disputed Tweets from Trump’s account and locked it for 12 hours.