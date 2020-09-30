Trump supporters gather in Henderson field office to call voters ahead of Tuesday’s debate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump supporters were busy calling voters in the community ahead of the first presidential debate, which was held Tuesday. Volunteers gathered in the Henderson campaign field office to make phone calls and encourage voters to cast their ballots.

According to Keith Schipper, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, the point is to highlight Trump’s accomplishments.

Schipper says the Nevada campaign is very diverse.

“We have our Black Voices for Trump Coallition, we have our AAPI Coallition, our Latinos for Trump Coallition; people understand that this President has delivered for people of all walks of life, men, women, like I said AAPI, so we are out there making sure people understand exactly what is at stake,” said Schipper.

As Trump supporters continue to canvass the state, Donald Trump Junior will be campaigning in Sparks, Nevada, on Wednesday.