Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a Republican volunteer recruitment event at 4:30 p.m. at Fervent : A Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas in the northwest valley. The church is on N. Rancho Dr., just south of Craig Road.

The event is likely to affect traffic in the area.

If you are interested in attending, you can register for a ticket at event.donaldjtrump.com.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president despite his indictment on federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, obstructing justice and making false statements.

Saturday’s event is expected to focus on rallying grass-roots support for Nevada candidates.