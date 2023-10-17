LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Republican Party has released the list of presidential candidates who have filed to participate in the Feb. 8 caucus, where the state’s GOP delegates will be awarded. The candidates are:

Businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Former President Donald J. Trump

“All serious candidates are participating in the First in the West Caucus, as it is the only contest under party rules that allows candidates to earn delegates to the Republican National Convention,” according to a party statement.

“It is a crucial event in the political calendar because it provides Nevadans with a unique opportunity to voice their preferences and play a pivotal role in shaping the direction of our country,” the statement said.

The announcement comes a day after filing closed for the Nevada primary. The primary is scheduled Feb. 6 for both Republicans and Democrats. The state party has set rules that any participant in the Republican primary is ineligible to earn delegates in the caucus.

“With only three exceptions in 1976, 1980 and 1996, the caucus is the traditional way that Nevadans have chosen their Presidential nominee for 160 years,” the party said.

The caucus will requires Voter ID, the party said. Paper ballots will be used and “completely transparent vote tabulation” will take place. No mail-in ballots or same day registration will be allowed.

“We invite all Nevadans to participate in the First in the West Caucus and look forward to informative discussions that will help us select the candidates who will best represent the values and interests of our great state,” the Nevada Republican Party said.