Trump campaign files second election lawsuit against Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge will hear arguments on President Trump’s election lawsuit against Nevada Wednesday. This comes one day after the Trump campaign filed another lawsuit regarding the election.

Tuesday’s lawsuit names Clark County and Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria as defendants. It seeks to get detailed records on the county’s plan for processing ballots.

The lawsuit filed asks for the release of first and last names, as well as party affiliations, of all members of elections staff involved in the bipartisan counting boards. The suit also requests the names of the staff assigned to supervise poll watchers, as well as a myriad of other ballot processing records.

The first lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans demands the state stop counting mail-in ballots. The suit claims it’s impossible to accurately check signatures and verify every ballot.

Nevada’s Republican secretary of state is defending the state. She says there’s no evidence of potential voter fraud and believes the lawsuit only harms Nevada’s voting process.