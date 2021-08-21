Trump endorses Laxalt in US Senate run against Cortez Masto

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a news conference in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. Republican Adam Laxalt has filed to run for U.S. Senate in Nevada, setting the stage for what could be a decisive battle as both parties fight for control of Congress. Laxalt will aim to unseat Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who became the first Latina elected to the Senate in 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump has issued an endorsement for former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running against U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Laxalt tweeted about the endorsement on Saturday morning:

🚨HUGE ENDORSEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



"He is strong on Secure Borders and defending America against the Radical Left. Adam has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" – President Donald Trump



Can you join him & chip-in? https://t.co/CcUJi7mDkO pic.twitter.com/vSdDaQn7K0 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) August 21, 2021

Laxalt officially launched a campaign for Senate on Tuesday.

Trump’s full statement appears below: