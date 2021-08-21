Trump endorses Laxalt in US Senate run against Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump has issued an endorsement for former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running against U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Laxalt tweeted about the endorsement on Saturday morning:
Laxalt officially launched a campaign for Senate on Tuesday.
Trump’s full statement appears below:
Adam Laxalt is running for Senate in Nevada to defeat Harry Reid’s, Chuck Schumer’s, and Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked successor, and win an America First majority in the U.S. Senate. Adam is a Navy Veteran who served our Nation bravely in Iraq. As a former Attorney General he has always supported our Law Enforcement and keeping our communities safe. He fought valiantly against the Election Fraud, which took place in Nevada. He is strong on Secure Borders and defending America against the Radical Left. Adam has my Complete and Total Endorsement!Former President Donald Trump