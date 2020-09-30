Trump casts election doubts, Biden urges voting; state and local officials react

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, with moderator Chris Wallace, center, of Fox News during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump and Democratic Former Vice President Joe Biden are painting a very different picture of the reliability of the upcoming election.

Biden urged voters to cast their ballots and not be intimidated by Trump’s suggestions he might not accept a loss.

“Vote whatever way is the best way for you,” Biden said. “Because he will not be able to stop you from determining the outcome of this election.”

According to the Associated Press, President Trump has been groundlessly casting doubt on the reliability of mail ballots and elections in general. Biden agreed not to declare victory before the ballots are counted and to accept voters’ verdicts.

President Trump continued to spread falsehoods about mail-in voting, the Associated Press reported. He said falsely that his campaign’s poll watchers were improperly turned away at a Philadelphia early voting site Tuesday — the poll watchers had not yet been accredited to observe.

President Trump also suggested widespread Democratic fraud because a handful of ballots were improperly thrown in the trash last week — but didn’t mention it occurred in a Republican-controlled elections office and was quickly reported to authorities.

Biden urged viewers not to worry about Trump’s scare tactics, saying “I will accept it, and he will, too. You know why?” Biden said. “Because once the winner is declared once all the ballots are counted, that’ll be the end of it.”

Here’s what organizations and parties on both sides of the aisle in Nevada had to say about the first of three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“For ninety minutes, President Trump made a confident, commanding and compelling case for his re-election while taking Joe Biden to task for supporting radical policies that would raise taxes, destroy jobs and make our communities less safe. After tonight’s debate, the choice between President Trump’s 47 months of delivering real results versus Joe Biden’s 47 years as a failed, career politician has never been clearer. In 35 days the American people are going to re-elect President Trump to a second-term along with Republicans up and down the ballot.” Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman

“This president is an embarrassment and we should be ashamed as a country. Tonight’s debate performance from President Trump was disgusting and laden with disinformation, falsehoods, and evasions in an attempt to provide cover for his disastrous record, which for four years, has resulted in nothing but chaos, division, and, in at least 200,000 cases, unnecessary death for the American people. Meanwhile, Vice President Biden stood strong against a flurry of baseless attacks and red-herrings to present a vision of inclusion, professionalism, and respite for working families struggling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump’s unhinged ranting and incessant interruptions put his immaturity, lack of competence and bullying on full display for the American people.” Annette Magnus, Executive Director of Battle Born Progress

To read Annette Magnus full statement, go here.