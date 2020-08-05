Trump Campaign sues State of Nevada over Assembly Bill 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has sued the State of Nevada a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill Four. The bill paves the way for mail-in voting.

The plaintiffs are listed as:

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Republic National Committee

Nevada Republican Party

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is listed as the defendant in her official capacity.

AB4’s purpose is to ensure Nevadans are protected when they vote in the Nov. 3 General Election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sisolak touted that it will keep residents safe and from waiting in long poll lines while ensuring their voices are heard. It’s also meant to stave the spread of the virus.

However, the lawsuit alleges that many of the bill’s provisions will essentially undermine the election’s integrity. It even goes so far as to say:

“Some go beyond that, crossing the line that separates bad policy judgments from enactments that violate federal law of the United States Constitution.”

The lawsuit also says the bill will prolong the Nevada’s General Election passed the established Election Day. This is because it requires officials to accept ballots after Nov. 3, “even when those ballots lack objective evidence that voters cast them on or before Election Day.”

Trump’s campaign also calls the bill’s alleged infringement on the 14th Amendment, or right to equal protection of the laws, into question. It says the bill will treat voters differently based on the county where they live.

AB4 enacts provisions for conducting elections adversely affected by certain emergencies or disasters, including the current public health crisis. It revises provisions governing election procedures for all-mail ballots during an “affected election” and ensures a minimum number of in-person locations to vote during the early vote and on election day.

For example, for the general election, counties with 700,000 or more residents must have at least 100 voting centers the day of. In contrast, counties with less than 100,000 residents may establish one or more voting centers the day of.

The lawsuit also claims AB4 upends Nevada’s election laws and “makes voter fraud and other ineligible voting inevitable.”

Throughout the document, the plaintiffs allege additional problems with the bill and say “AB4 is illegal and must be enjoined.”

To read the Trump Campaign’s full lawsuit against the State of Nevada, click the file below.

Trump announced his intentions to sue during one of his daily coronavirus briefings.

On Aug. 3, the president criticized Sisolak and the bill on Twitter, saying, “In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”