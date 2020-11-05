WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of November 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.

Justin Clark, the campaign’s deputy campaign manager and senior counsel, issued the following statement:

“President Trump and his team are fighting for the good of the nation to uphold the rule of law, and Georgia’s law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. That’s still the law, even after Democrats sued earlier this year to extend the deadline and delay Election Day—President Trump and Republicans fought to uphold Georgia law, and we won.

But today, a Republican poll observer in Georgia witnessed 53 late absentee ballots illegally added to a stack of on-time absentee ballots in Chatham County. We will not allow Democrat election officials to steal this election from President Trump with late, illegal ballots. President Trump and the Georgia Republican Party have filed suit to require all Georgia counties to separate any and all late-arriving ballots from all legally cast ballots to ensure a free, fair election in which only legal, valid ballots count.

We look forward to the court swiftly resolving this issue and to President Trump’s upcoming repeat win in Georgia.”

– Justin Clark, Deputy Campaign Manager and Senior Counsel