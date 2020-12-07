Trump campaign asks Nevada Supreme Court to nullify Biden win

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. A state judge rejected a bid by the Donald Trump campaign to overturn the results of the Nevada election and stop the state’s six Democratic presidential electors from voting for Joe Biden. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win in Nevada.

Documents filed Monday seek to reverse Judge James Todd Russell’s finding on Friday that the Trump legal team failed to prove the election was swayed by fraudulent or illegal votes.

No hearing was immediately set, but the appeal is expected to get fast-track handling. Biden is due to receive Nevada’s six electoral votes on Dec. 14.

The state high court previously certified Biden won the state by 33,596 votes, or nearly 2.4%.