LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Grady announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Tuesday. He is now the fourth Republican in the race to unseat Democrat U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen.

“I will fight to bring a new perspective to Congress because I am not a career politician,” Grady said in a prepared statement. His campaign also released a YouTube video announcing his campaign.

“Unlike the representatives for Nevada, I have proven that I am dedicated to the safety and security of the United States by serving in the Air Force, fighting for my community and bringing up leaders alongside me,” he said.

Grady describes his background in the Air Force as a pilot and commander who played an integral role in the success of test programs for the T-1A trainer and the B-2 Stealth Bomber. He was a CEO and businessman for 11 years as the founder of SynerboticsTM LLC, a nanotechnology/biotechnology company that designs and develops medical devices.

Grady’s announcement follows Monday’s entry by Republican Jeff Gunter. They will compete with Sam Brown and Jim Marchant to represent Republicans in the race against Rosen.

“I ask all Nevada voters to take my skillset and compare it to each of those other opponents,” he said.

He said reducing energy costs by encouraging domestic energy production — including the Keystone pipeline — is the key to ending inflation.

Grady previously ran for Nevada lieutenant governor in 2022, finishing second to Stavros Anthony in the primary.