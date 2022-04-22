LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is in Southern Nevada campaigning with Republican senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

The pair held an event today at the Sun City Center Ballroom in Henderson.

Laxalt’s Twitter account is showing Cruz and Laxalt on camera, with Cruz beginning: “(We’re at a) stop of the barnstorming tour across the state of Nevada. We’re here in Henderson, Nevada, getting ready to do a big rally. I’ve got to say, it’s amazing, Adam. The men and women of Nevada, they are rising up to take Nevada back, to turn it red, to retire Chuck Schumer, to retake the senate. Adam Laxalt is how we’re going to retire Chuck Schumer.”

Laxalt chimes in: “Let’s get it done! Let’s go Nevada!” He gives a double thumbs-up sign.

Laxalt is hoping to win a primary against Sam Brown, and then go on to face current U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in the general election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Nevada next week to campaign with Laxalt. They were roommates in the Navy.

Laxalt’s campaign said energy and affordability were planned topics of the event in Henderson.

He said, “Right now, we are focusing on President Biden’s policies, the policies that Sen. Masto supported that have driven up our gas prices and our energy prices. We need her to stand against those, we still need her to stand against those, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Laxalt characterizes his bid to unseat Masto as an effort to flip the Senate majority to Republican.

Cruz and Laxalt made campaign stops in northern Nevada ahead of this afternoon’s Henderson rally.

At a stop Thursday in Sparks, Laxalt criticized Masto’s stance on coronavirus policies and border security.

Cortez Masto’s campaign defended her record Friday and accused Laxalt of continuing to deny that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. In a statement, her campaign said:

“While Catherine is working to hold oil and gas companies accountable for rising prices, sleazy Adam Laxalt is cashing in, taking in more than $2.2 million from a firm representing one of the biggest oil corporations in the world.”