LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said Friday she is working from home and recovering from COVID.

Lee disclosed that she had COVID in a tweet Friday morning:

“Welp, I will unfortunately not be biking to work while I’m working from home and recovering from COVID … .” She said she rides her bike to work in Washington, D.C.

The tweet features a video from 2021, with Lee urging people to be safe during “Bike to Work Week.”

Lee is running for re-election for her U.S. House District 3 seat, and is in the Democratic primary against Randell S. Hynes. Five Republican candidates will be on the ballot and the winners will advance to the general election in November.