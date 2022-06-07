LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee faces a primary challenge by fellow Democrat Randell S. Hynes and the prospect of taking on the victor in the Republican primary, where there are five candidates.

The winners advance to a general election race that BallotPedia has identified as a battleground race — among only 3.2% of the U.S. House contests nationwide with the distinction.

Lee (https://susieleeforcongress.com/) is seeking her third term in the House after defeating Republicans Danny Tarkanian (2018) and Dan Rodimer (2020). She worked in the world of school nonprofits before entering Congress, and lists education goals among her accomplishments. Her website cites results on affordable health care, funding for public education, and support for veterans.

Hynes (https://randell.hynes.com/) has a U.S. Army background, supports enhanced background checks for gun purchases, and advocates for expediting pipelines to refill Lake Mead. His wide variety of work experience includes digital media, solar power instruction, lobbying and even driving a cab on weekends.

The Republican candidates in the primary:

APRIL BECKER: Becker has openly criticized Lee and Democrats’ handling of government. She narrowly lost a 2020 run for state Senate, and listed the economy, border security, crime rates, and education as the top issues facing the state. She is the owner of April Becker & Associates law firm and owns small businesses.

CLARK BOSSERT: Branding himself as part of a “new generation” of young candidates, Bossert’s writings on his website include the topics freedom and religious liberty, immigration, energy and social issues, and the economy.

ALBERT MAXWELL GOLDBERG: Touting his Jewish heritage, Goldberg says America should finish building the border wall and he wants illegal immigrants deported. He is against gun control.

JOHN KOVACS: As president and founder of his own construction company, Kovacs lists inflation, border security, crime, and water scarcity as his top issues. Kovacs says his background running businesses is what sets him apart from his opponents.

NOAH MALGERI: Founder and CEO of a company that makes car roof racks, Malgeri is a U.S. Army veteran and attorney. He has campaigned against critical race theory in schools and ending corruption in federal government.