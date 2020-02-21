Supporters camp outside Las Vegas Convention Center on eve of President Trump’s rally

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The caucus is closing in, but the president wasn’t about to let the Democrats have the full stage. Both President Trump and Vice President Pence landed back at McCarran International Airport Thursday night.

Tomorrow, the president is holding a “Keep America Great” rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center. But his supporters are already there, and some have been camping outside of the venue since Wednesday.

“I took a bus on a spur of the moment. Bought my ticket about 12 hours before I jumped on the bus,” said supporter Dean Poirer.

President Trump’s rally will kick off Friday at noon.

“A lot of these people, they travel everywhere they can to see him,” revealed supporter Tiffney Stapleton.

They’ve set up shop and are here to get a front row seat at the rally.

“I was supposed to be in by 12:30, but the bus was late, and I finally made it over here and popped my chair down by 3 a.m.,” said Poirer. “So, by 3:15, I was waiting for it to happen.”

Stapleton said the rallies are like “nothing you’ve ever experienced.” She compared them to a pep rally and high school prom “all at the same time.”

The rally comes on the heels of a critical time in Nevada politics, with the caucus on Saturday handing delegates to Democrats.

Metro Police said they’re prepared no matter who’s hosting what event.

“There are thousands of people going to all of these rallies,” stated Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill. “We have done them before. Security is very tight. It will continue to be tight, so if you can avoid that area at all, that would be a good idea.”

The doors to the convention center will open at 8 a.m.