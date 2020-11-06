WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Congressman Horsford sent the following statement about his victory.

“Thank you, Nevada! Representing this district is an honor I continue to hold near and dear to my heart. This race has been about fighting for the shared values of Nevada’s 4th and the collective voice of the people in this election demonstrates that while we have come a long way, we have more work to do.

“There are so many people who have supported me in this campaign and during my time in public service, but none more than my wife, Sonya, and our three children. My family is everything to me and without them, I would not be who I am today.

“Next, I want to thank my incredible team for the hard work and dedication that they have put into this campaign. Asha, Divya, Jeremy, Kalani, Cros, Jen, Riley, and Jack, I could not have done it without you and I am incredibly grateful for your constant commitment to our efforts. I also want to thank the dedicated volunteers and individuals who canvassed and made hundreds of thousands of calls, including the Culinary 226, who worked to ensure every single voter was encouraged to make their voice heard at the ballot box.

“Nevada is home to me, I was raised in Nevada’s 4th and represented it as a state Senator, four years as the Majority Leader, and now the first Congressman to represent this district in consecutive terms. I was honored to be the first African American as Majority Leader of the Nevada Senate as well as the first African American to represent Nevada at the federal level.

“I have seen the resiliency of Nevada’s 4th district. This resiliency is why I reaffirm my commitment to both the people who supported me and those who didn’t. I promise to represent all of the residents of Nevada’s 4th, Democrats, Republicans, and everyone in between.

“I am proud of the work we have done from providing quality constituent services to all residents to standing up for access to affordable healthcare, getting people back to work safely and responsibly, and working to crush this virus during this pandemic as your Congressman.

“To my opponent, Jim Marchant, I’d like to recognize your service to Nevada and the hard work of you and your team over the past months.