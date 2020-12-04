Stavros Anthony files for recount of District C commission race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stavros Anthony has filed for a recount of the Clark County Commission District C race just two days after Ross Miller was certified the winner.

According to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin, Anthony’s representative filed the request Thursday.

Anthony, a Republican, lost the race to Miller, a Democrat, by 10 votes.

Clark County Election Department staff are to begin working on the recount on Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 a.m. Kulin says they expect staff will work from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 11.