State Sen. Cannizzaro reelected Majority Leader of Nevada Senate

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks with reporters inside her office, during the special session of the Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Thursday, July 16, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, the Nevada Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously reelected State Senator Nicole Cannizzaro to serve as the Majority Leader of the Nevada State Senate.

Sen. Cannizzaro was first elected to serve as Majority Leader during the 2019 legislative session. She was also the first woman elected to the position.

“It is an honor to be re-elected to serve as Majority Leader of the Nevada State Senate,” said Majority Leader Cannizzaro. “Our state is facing difficult circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the upcoming legislative session will be challenging. Our top priority is keeping Nevadans safe and ensuring we get our economy back on track and families back on their feet.”

Majority Leader Cannizzaro’s reelection comes on the heels of winning her second term in the Nevada State Senate.