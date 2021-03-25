State lawmakers discuss potential changes to police ‘use of force’ policy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes to the way police apply the “use of force” policy could be in the near future. A new bill was discussed Thursday in the Senate Judiciary Committee that had some state lawmakers shaking their heads.

Democratic State Senator Dallas Harris says SB 212 is still a work in progress but it’s all about modernizing the “use of force” policy.

Still some republican senators said the bill was unbalanced and questionable.

During the virtual meeting St. Sen. Harris said the current policy only creates unnecessary escalation, lack of community trust and gives the perception of police control.

She added that half of officer-involved shootings were fatal in 2019.

She used a slide saying Reno is one of seven major cities where police kill black men at higher rates than the U.S. murder rate.

Some republican senators questioned the bill and showed a tough stands on the issue.

“I’ve got to say this was a one-sided presentation and the fact that the law enforcement community only gets two minutes to defend some of these charges is outrageous,” said State Senator Ira Hansen.

The bill calls for more limits for police during protests and demonstrations, requiring them to give an order to disperse and give sufficient time for the crowd to clear the area before deploying using things like pepperballs.

It also includes a de-escalation of a situation by forcing officers to keep a safe distance when talking to subjects.

Senator Harris stated this is a work in progress, but it is raising a lot of eyebrows among state leaders which will mean the bill has a long road ahead.