Stanford Study: Trump rallies have led to 30K+ COVID-19 cases, 700+ deaths

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Several people were taken to hospitals after the rally for President Trump that drew thousands, many of whom were left stranded miles from their parked cars in freezing weather.

STANFORD, Calif. (KLAS) — A new study released Friday is shining a light on the impact President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies could be having on the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The study out of Stanford University focuses on rallies held between June 20 and September 22 and examines up to a ten-week timeframe following each of the rallies. Two Nevada rallies are included in the study — the rallies in Henderson and Minden.

Researchers concluded that the 18 rallies resulted in more than “30,000 incremental confirmed cases of COVID-19,” and “the rallies likely led to more than 700 deaths (not necessarily among attendees).”

