Stanford Study: Trump rallies have led to 30K+ COVID-19 cases, 700+ deaths

STANFORD, Calif. (KLAS) — A new study released Friday is shining a light on the impact President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies could be having on the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
The study out of Stanford University focuses on rallies held between June 20 and September 22 and examines up to a ten-week timeframe following each of the rallies. Two Nevada rallies are included in the study — the rallies in Henderson and Minden.
Researchers concluded that the 18 rallies resulted in more than “30,000 incremental confirmed cases of COVID-19,” and “the rallies likely led to more than 700 deaths (not necessarily among attendees).”
READ THE FULL STUDY BELOW: