Spearman announces bid for North Las Vegas mayor’s job

Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman, right, talks with Steve Sebelius on Politics Now.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Senator Pat Spearman, a Democrat, is running for North Las Vegas mayor, according to her website.

Current Republican Mayor John Lee, the current mayor, is running for governor.

Spearman defeated Lee to gain her District 1 Senate seat in 2012. The district covers most of North Las Vegas. She is serving her third and final term in the Senate. She was hospitalized and recovered from COVID-19 late last year.

Spearman is Black, and became the first openly lesbian member of the Nevada Legislature. She has introduced bills that provide equal pay for women, support LGBT rights and support veterans.

A statement on her website says:

With your support, as mayor I’ll pursue an opportunity agenda that ensures North Las Vegas will lead the region with a focus on continued economic diversification and job creation, clean energy and infrastructure. Working in partnership with the community, we can ensure everyone has an equal chance to succeed in a new era of shared prosperity. Join me. Pat Spearman

A retired soldier and ordained minister, Spearman served 30 years in the United States Army Military Police Corp.