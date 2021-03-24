‘Something needs to change’: AG Ford testifies before House regarding domestic terrorism

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congress is working on better coordination between state and federal governments in order to stop domestic terrorism.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford testified before the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counter Terrorism. Ford opened his statement reflecting on the 1 October mass shooting and the standoff at the Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville.

He said we may need to change federal laws to better prosecute domestic terrorists.

“There are no easy fixes in the fight against domestic terrorism,” AG Ford said. “With the rise of domestic violent extremism there is no question that something needs to change so that we can ensure public safety.”

Ford also said we need to take a measured approach that protects privacy, free speech and the right to bear arms.