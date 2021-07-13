Sisolak’s chief of staff and senior advisor to leave governor’s office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be key staffing changes coming to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office.

Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Chief of Staff Michelle White and Senior Advisor Scott Gilles will be leaving the Democrat’s administration. Both have served under the governor for more than two years.

Gilles’ last day will be July 16 and White will stay on throughout the summer as they look for her replacement.

No one could have predicted all that we would have faced together since I took office & their leadership & expertise during these challenging times have undoubtedly made NV a better State. I look forward to watching their next steps as they continue their incredible careers. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 13, 2021

“I am forever appreciative of the steadfast service and guidance Michelle and Scott have provided me in my time as the Governor of the great State of Nevada. They have been with me from the start, and they have held the public’s interest at the forefront of what they do every day. I will miss them tremendously,” Gov. Sisolak said. “No one could have predicted all that we would have faced together since I took office, and their leadership and expertise during historically challenging times have undoubtedly made Nevada a better State. I look forward to watching their next steps as they continue their incredible careers.”

White and Gilles did not announce their next moves, but both released statements saying it had been an honor to work for the governor.