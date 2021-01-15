Sisolak will not attend Biden inauguration, citing pandemic, yearly address

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A spokesperson for Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak says the governor will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s planned State of the State address the day before.

“The governor and his office have been in touch with the president-elect’s transition team on a number of topics and the governor looks forward to a close, productive and collaboration relationship with the new administration moving forward,” Meghin Delaney said in a statement. “The governor sends his best to the president-elect and his team.” Meghin Delaney, Director of Communications for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office

The inauguration in Washington, D.C, will be toned down compared to past inaugurations due to the threat of violence.

Sisolak is pre-recording the State of the State due to the ongoing pandemic. Video of the address will be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday. President-elect Biden will be sworn in at noon on Wednesday.