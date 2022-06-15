LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kevin McMahill is dominating the primary race for Clark County sheriff, and appears headed for a victory with 59.7% of the vote.

If McMahill wins more than 50% of the vote, he will win outright.

Challengers Tom Roberts (24.4%) and Stan Hyt (15.7%) are trailing. Clark County vote totals indicate only 13 out of 125 Election Day vote centers are reporting, but 147,493 votes have been recorded.

Results from Clark County have not yet been posted on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

CCSD BOARD OF TRUSTEES: In other races that have generated high interest, all three Clark County school board races appear headed for runoffs in November. The non-partisan races involve seats currently held by three trustees who voted to terminate the contract of Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara in October. Trustees then backtracked and brought Jara back.

District D: Incumbent Irene Cepeda — CCSD Board of Trustees president — held a slim lead with 26.7% of the vote. Brenda Zamora had 25.5%, and Steven Conger had 25.3%.

Incumbent Irene Cepeda — CCSD Board of Trustees president — held a slim lead with 26.7% of the vote. Brenda Zamora had 25.5%, and Steven Conger had 25.3%. District F: Irene Bustamante Adams, a former Nevada State Assemblywoman, led with 22.8% of the vote, and incumbent Danielle Ford had 18.5% of the vote. Jay “Coach” Calhoun had 13.9%.

Irene Bustamante Adams, a former Nevada State Assemblywoman, led with 22.8% of the vote, and incumbent Danielle Ford had 18.5% of the vote. Jay “Coach” Calhoun had 13.9%. District G: Incumbent Linda P. Cavazos led with 37.6%, followed by Greg Wieman with 17.6% and Dominick Giovanni with 11.8%.

SECRETARY OF STATE: The Republican primary for secretary of state went to Jim Marchant, a former state lawmaker who has been repeating the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Marchant has been active in efforts to cast doubt on the last election and has appeared at various events with allies of former President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske was not eligible for another term due to term limits.

Marchant will face Cisco Aguilar, a lawyer and former chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

TREASURER: In the race for treasurer, Michele Fiore won with 61% of the vote. About 65% of the votes had been counted statewide. Fiore pulled out of the crowded governor’s race and refiled to run for treasurer.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Races for the U.S. House of Representatives brought some interesting results, as well.

District 1: Mark Robertson leads all Republicans with 30.2% with 65% of the vote counted, and appears headed for a November clash with Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, who easily won her primary.

Mark Robertson leads all Republicans with 30.2% with 65% of the vote counted, and appears headed for a November clash with Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, who easily won her primary. District 3: Republican April Becker (67.5%) was declared the winner of her primary by The Associated Press, and will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Republican April Becker (67.5%) was declared the winner of her primary by The Associated Press, and will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee in November. District 4: In the Republican primary, Sam Peters (48.1%) leads Annie Black (39.7%). About 44% of the vote has been counted. The winner will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, who did not have a primary challenger.

Some county races below do not show vote totals because of a problem with the secretary of state’s data feed. 8 News Now is working to bring you the results and the numbers should be in place by morning, when we expect the state’s feed to provide updated information.