Sheriff Lombardo officially announces his run for governor of Nevada

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces he will run for governor on June 28, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo officially announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor.

During a morning news conference at Rancho High School, where he graduated more than three decades ago, Lombardo said he will head to Northern Nevada to kick off his campaign with a one-week trip with stops in cities across the state.

WATCH: Lombardo’s entire announcement.

“I’ve been here a long time and Nevada is very important to me and the success of the state is very important to me,” he said.

Lombardo said he is running as a conservative, pro-life candidate and supporter of the Second Amendment who vows to veto any new taxes.

He also took the opportunity to criticize Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak for closing schools. Lomabardo said he spoke with some summer school students prior to his announcement.

“I asked them what is was like to learn in a pandemic. It was encouraging to hear the optimism despite the fact that our governor denied an entire generation of students months of critical education, social interaction and activities like sports, music and theater.”

Other Republican candidates for the governor’s seat include North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.