‘Sex and the City’ star rallies Las Vegas voters ahead of Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon was at First Friday, rallying voters ahead of Nevada’s caucus. It’s just 15 days away, and early voting starts in eight.

“We have an opportunity, you guys have an opportunity here in Nevada, being so early and being such a diverse state, to play a big role in who the Democratic nominee is going to be,” said Nixon.

A spokeswoman for Nevada Democrats said no app will be used to avoid something similar to the failure in Iowa. Nevada had planned on using the same app that was used in the Hawkeye State.

We do not have word yet on what other options will be used to count results from early voting and Caucus Day.