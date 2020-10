Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a drive-in campaign event Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Nevada next week, according to the Biden campaign.

Sen. Harris will visit Reno and Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27. No other details were immediately released.

This upcoming campaign trip will be the Senator’s second time visiting Las Vegas this month.

Joe Biden’s running mate traveled to the city on Oct. 2 and participated in a voter mobilization drive-in event at UNLV.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., reacts after speaking at a drive-in campaign event Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

