Sen. Cortez Masto speaks on Senate floor following violence at Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — Following an afternoon of violence, which included rioters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol building, the Senate reconvened Wednesday night to continue the job it began earlier in the day — certifying the 2020 election results.

While the overwhelming majority of Senators have voiced their confidence in the election, several have voiced objections to the results in some swing states, including Arizona.

During her time on the Senate floor Wednesday night, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada spoke to condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol building, while also responding to the objections of Arizona’s results.

“Many believe that for America to succeed, our politics must find common ground. And that has never been clearer than today, when armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, emboldened by President Trump’s false and inflammatory rhetoric about the 2020 elections,” said Sen. Cortez Masto. “I believe that we in this Chamber have a special duty as leaders to work together to lower the temperature of our politics. And I hope that my colleagues who have questioned the legitimacy of this election in Arizona — and all of these other states — now see the dire and dangerous consequences of sowing doubt and uncertainty.”

