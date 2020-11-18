Ross Miller files lawsuit to overturn requests to strike all ballots and redo Clark County Commission District C election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller says he plans to fight any effort or lawsuits filed by Nevada Republicans to redo his race for Clark County Commission.
Democrat Miller faced off against Republican Stavros Anthony for Clark County Commission District C.
The final tally had Miller 10 votes ahead of Anthony, but the Clark County Registrar of Voters said there were enough discrepancies in that one race to bring the margin into question.
That means a special election for that race could be held. While Anthony thanked the Registrar of Voters for his due diligence, Miller weighed in on the issue in a series of tweets Tuesday night.
Even saying, “no election is perfect, and the ballots should not be tossed out.”
