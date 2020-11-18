Ross Miller files lawsuit to overturn requests to strike all ballots and redo Clark County Commission District C election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller says he plans to fight any effort or lawsuits filed by Nevada Republicans to redo his race for Clark County Commission.

Democrat Miller faced off against Republican Stavros Anthony for Clark County Commission District C.

The final tally had Miller 10 votes ahead of Anthony, but the Clark County Registrar of Voters said there were enough discrepancies in that one race to bring the margin into question.

Democrat Ross Miller leads Republican Stavros Anthony by 10 votes. (KLAS)

That means a special election for that race could be held. While Anthony thanked the Registrar of Voters for his due diligence, Miller weighed in on the issue in a series of tweets Tuesday night.

I want to thank the Clark County Election Department and the Clark County Board of Commissioners for listening to our concerns, all the information presented at the board meeting, and called for a Special Election for Clark County Commission District C. — Stavros Anthony (@StavrosAnthony) November 17, 2020

Even saying, “no election is perfect, and the ballots should not be tossed out.”

Read the Tweets below:

Thank you for the outpouring of support. Rest assured, I have won this election. We will defend the integrity of the fair process our hard working elections officials administered (1/6) — Ross Miller (@rossjmiller) November 18, 2020

No election is perfect. Races are often decided by small margins. We don’t toss out all of the ballots and redo elections because of minor errors that occur in every election (2/6) — Ross Miller (@rossjmiller) November 18, 2020

Despite the systematic and unfounded attacks lodged yesterday by President Trump and his allies, I know our election results will be upheld. (3/6) — Ross Miller (@rossjmiller) November 18, 2020

Yet, yesterday our county’s legal counsel recommended the unprecedented and unlawful step of wiping clean all votes from the record in entirety. (4/6) — Ross Miller (@rossjmiller) November 18, 2020

I have worked alongside our county’s attorney for many years but as a two term Chief Elections officer for our state, I know her legal opinion is just wrong. (5/6) — Ross Miller (@rossjmiller) November 18, 2020