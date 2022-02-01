An American flag stands next to a gravestone of a veteran to mark Veterans Day at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Last Monday in September could become 'Gold Star Families Day'

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is among a group of bipartisan lawmakers working to make the last Monday in September a new federal holiday for Gold Star families.

If passed, Gold Star Families Day would honor “the sacrifices of Gold Star Family members when their loved one dies in service to the nation,” Rosen’s office said.

Rosen joined Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in introducing the bill in the Armed Services Committee. Several other senators, both Democrats and Republicans, support the proposal.

“Our service members put so much on the line for our country, and the families who lose a loved one in the line of duty deserve to be honored and recognized for the sacrifice they’ve had to bear,” Rosen said in a statement. “Working on behalf of Nevada’s servicemembers and military families is a responsibility I take seriously, and I will always advocate for the families of our fallen heroes.”

Gold Family Families Day would mimic other federal holidays in the closure of federal offices.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a law making Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.