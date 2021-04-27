LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen has invited a small business owner who benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program as her guest to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

Typically, guests attend the address with sitting members of Congress, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they will attend virtually.

Rosen visited with Magolia Magat, owner of Truffles N Bacon Café on Eastern Avenue near Pebble Road, during a tour earlier this month. Magat told 8 News Now access to federal relief and PPP loans helped keep her business alive during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted minority communities, so it is critical that we work to provide our minority-owned small businesses with the resources they need to survive,” Rosen said in a statement Tuesday. “I am thankful to be virtually joined by Magnolia at President Biden’s joint address to Congress. Her restaurant, Truffles N Bacon, has become a staple of the Las Vegas restaurant community, and I will continue fighting in Congress to provide Nevada and our nation’s small businesses, like Magnolia’s, with the critical resources they need to not only recover from the pandemic but to thrive.”

“Senator Rosen is a champion for small businesses like mine that have struggled to stay open due to the pandemic, and it’s because of the Paycheck Protection Program, a lifeline for small businesses that Senator Rosen has fought for, that our doors have been able to stay open,” Magat said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with her to ensure we prioritize the needs of our small business community.”

Rosen co-sponsored the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which extended the program through the end of May. Last year, Rosen’s office helped more than 1,000 small businesses in Nevada. The senator said 99% of businesses in Nevada are considered small businesses.

The president’s yearly address is commonly referred to as the State of the Union, but during the year of an inauguration, it is not.