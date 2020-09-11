Sen. Rosen co-sponsors legislation to support Americans who lost health insurance during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV, a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), announced her co-sponsorship of the Covid Enrollment Response (COVER) Act, which is legislation to invest in outreach and enrollment assistance that would help more Americans find quality, affordable health insurance.

“It is unthinkable that any American has to navigate a public health crisis of this magnitude without health insurance,” said Senator Rosen. “Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on our economy, millions of Americans have been put out of work and have also lost their employer-sponsored health insurance. We must act immediately to ensure that all Americans who need it can obtain coverage during this critical time. I will continue working with my colleagues on comprehensive legislation that works to protect all Nevadans’ health and well-being.”

Background on the COVER Act and what it would do: