LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) launched her re-election campaign on Wednesday, officially announcing her bid for a second term in an early morning email and a YouTube video.

Rosen, 65, pledged to “continue working to lower costs for families, champion reproductive freedom, invest in climate action, and safeguard seniors from cuts to Social Security and Medicare,” according to her campaign news release.

“I’ve worked with both parties to solve problems and always focused on making a difference in people’s lives,” Rosen said. “With so many important fights ahead, I’m proud to officially launch my re-election campaign today.”

Rosen touted her record on bipartisan efforts, including her work on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. She also made the continuing fight over abortion rights a priority for her campaign. “She has helped lead the fight against Republican attacks on abortion rights – championing legislation to protect women and doctors from prosecution by anti-choice states for seeking reproductive care in states like Nevada,” the news release said.

An Associated Press report said Rosen’s announcement is welcome news for Democrats ahead of a challenging 2024 Senate map. They must defend incumbents not only in red states — Montana, Ohio and West Virginia — but also in multiple swing states.

Rosen defeated Republican incumbent Dean Heller in 2018 to earn her U.S. Senate seat after serving one two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives. That congressional race, in which she defeated Republican Danny Tarkanian, was “the most expensive House race in the country” at the time.

Sources tell 8 News Now that Rosen will face challenges from Republican candidates April Becker and Sam Brown, but no campaign announcements have been made.

She ended 2022 with $4.4 million cash on hand in her campaign accounts, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Democrats in Nevada hold a statewide registration edge over Republicans, 32.2% to 29.7%, though both trail the 38% who aren’t affiliated with either party. Rural voters lean heavily Republican, but elections often swing to Democrats with support from ballots cast in the state’s two biggest population centers, Las Vegas and Reno.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.