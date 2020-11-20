Rodimer files lawsuit following election loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Dan Rodimer has filed his own lawsuit, joining fellow Nevada candidates Jim Marchant and April Becker. Rodimer lost his bid for Congressional District 3 to Congresswoman Susie Lee.

Both Marchant and Becker filed lawsuits the same day the Trump Campaign did. All three take issue with ballot signature verification systems.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria is named in the lawsuit, along with the Clark County Board of Commissioners.

A hearing for Rodimer is set for Monday in front of Judge Gloria Sturman.

You can read the full lawsuit submitted by Rodimer below: