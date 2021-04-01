LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Deer graze in Richmond Park on February 08, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. Heavy snow in Scotland and South East England over this weekend kick start a week of freezing temperatures across many parts of the UK. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposed law in Nevada would allow a person to harvest roadkill and eat it.

Assembly Bill 299 allows for a person in Nevada to keep roadkill only if they obtain a permit. Republican Assem. Robin Titus said Nevada and Wyoming are the only Mountain West states that do not allow for the practice.

“Time for Nevada to pass this legislation,” Titus wrote in a tweet.

State game officials worry a person could poach a big game animal and then claim it was roadkill. The bill says the animal must be “accidentally” killed for a person to obtain the permit to take it home.

According to state officials, as written, the bill would require a person hold a salvage permit or obtain one from an officer after a roadkill-related crash.

The Nevada Department of Transportation estimates more than 5,000 animals are hit and killed by vehicles in the state every year.