A voting site in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Athletic Club near N. Decatur Boulevard and Tropical Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican turnout in early voting has been strong in Clark County with early balloting closing Friday night.

Clark County Election Department records show that 59,482 Republicans have voted early compared to 42,521 Democrats. Another 25,120 more votes came from voters who don’t belong to either party. Vote totals — 127,123 — are through Tuesday night.

Voters can still cast early ballots today, Thursday and Friday — there is no early voting over the weekend. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you don’t vote early, you can vote on Election Day, either by casting your ballot or dropping off your mail-in ballot. If you have received your mail-in ballot, you can also vote by mail as long as your ballot is postmarked on Nov. 8 or earlier.

The Clark County Election Department’s website has detailed information about important dates in this year’s election.

Recent polls have shown Republican candidates leading in important races for governor, U.S. Senate and most congressional races.

A separate tally of early vote totals on the county’s website — broken down by voting site — shows 127,610 ballots cast in early voting.

A look at the busiest early voting sites in the county:

Centennial Center: 13,241

13,241 Galleria at Sunset: 12,994

12,994 Silverado Ranch Plaza: 9,537

For a map of voting sites, see the county’s “Vote Centers Locations” webpage.