A voting site in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Athletic Club near N. Decatur Boulevard and Tropical Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 20,000 voters cast their ballots in Clark County on the first weekend of early voting in the 2022 general election.

A total of 19,442 people cast ballots at 30 voting sites. Early voting opened on Saturday and continues until Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Republicans outnumbered Democrats on the first weekend, with 8,565 Republicans voting and 7,261 Democrats casting ballots. Another 3,536 not affiliated with either party cast their votes.

The busiest voting site was at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson (2,001), followed by Centennial Center in the northwest valley (1,762) and Silverado Ranch Plaza (1,463).

For more information on where to vote, see the list of short-term and long-term early voting sites on the Clark County website.