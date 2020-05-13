Republicans, Democrats at odds over federal COVID-19 response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic is now playing a crucial role in the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans and Democrats are at odds with how the federal response to the virus has been going. 8 New Now reporter Orko Manna sat down with former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to discuss President Trump’s COVID-19 response.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has openly criticized President Trump and the White House for how they have handled the coronavirus response. Biden told 8 News Now that President Trump simply did not act fast enough.

Orko Manna: “I want to start off with something obviously that everyone is talking about: the COVID-19 pandemic. You have criticized President Trump and the White House in terms of their response, so I guess what do you think should have happened?”

Joe Biden: “Well what should have happened was, look, we’re paying for the price of complacency here. All the way back in January, the President was made aware that this was coming and it was a serious problem, as a matter of fact I think it was on the 27th of January after he said China’s being transparent, doing a great job, etc. I wrote a piece for USA Today saying that we have a real problem and it’s about to come. We better get ready for it. The President has walked away from it and said that we didn’t have a problem, he’s just going to take care of everything, it’s going to go away like a miracle, etc. You’ve got to level with the American people. You’ve got to tell them the truth. They’re tough, they can take the truth and so he waited literally months and months before he began to act. And now he’s acting, in the White House, because people have gotten the virus near him, which is reasonable to worry about it and the Vice President, but he’s telling everybody else to open up, he’s saying talking about liberate Michigan, all those kinds of things, and so I just think the President has to get his act together. He has to take responsibility, he’s President of the United States and he has to acknowledge his responsibility to organize this effort.”

On the other side of the aisle, the Trump campaign is rejecting the notion that the president has not acted appropriately in regards to the pandemic. Former Nevada Attorney General and co-chair for Trump’s Nevada campaign, Adam Laxalt, told us that the criticism is just a political strategy.

Orko Manna: “What is the campaign saying in response to some criticism and flack they’ve been getting for the response to the virus?”

Adam Laxalt: “It’s pretty easy to be in the basement of your house in Delaware and to just kind of throw stones. The President has had to lead and be in an unprecedented crisis. That phrase is used a lot in politics. I think we can all agree that this one truly is unprecedented, and they’ve put forward a whole government approach, and yes, the Democrats and Vice President Biden, all these people are going to attack because that’s politics and they have to do that and they need to do that for campaign purposes, but I don’t think anyone can legitimately claim that there’s been no mobilization of government and resources and support than we’ve ever seen in such a short period of time, and so it’s a tough crisis, but I think the president has done an amazing job.”

