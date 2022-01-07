Republicans boo Heller over past with Trump at debate in Reno

FILE – Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller speaks with the media at an event after announcing a bid for governor of Nevada, on Sept. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. The challenges facing Heller as he runs for Nevada governor were on full display on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the first gubernatorial debate leading up the June 2022 Republican primary election. Heller was booed multiple times over claims about his conservative track record and relationship with former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The challenges facing former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller as he runs for Nevada governor were on full display on Thursday at the first gubernatorial debate leading up the June 2022 Republican primary election.

Heller was booed multiple times over claims about his conservative track record and relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Heller has tacked rightward on issues such as election policy and immigration throughout the primary campaign.

But Republican activists continue to remember his opposition to Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the resulting enmity between Heller and the former president.

Heller, who lost Nevada’s 2018 Senate race to Democrat Jacky Rosen by five percentage points, announced his candidacy in September, joining a long list of challengers hoping to unseat Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Other Republicans running in next year’s June primary include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, businessmen Guy Nohra and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore.