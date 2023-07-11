LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sam Brown says the pathway to the American Dream is being lost. He says that’s why he’s running for U.S. Senate again.

The Republican former Army captain hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Jacky Rosen.

He made the announcement he was running Monday night.

Today, he criticized Rosen’s votes on spending bills.

“What that’s doing back home is it’s driving inflation up higher,” Brown said.

“And I’m not even sure if Jacky Rosen understands that these excessive spending bills are making it harder for sort of your ordinary Nevadans, the vast majority of us, to be able to afford groceries as we’ve seen prices increase in between 20 to 30% over the last couple of years.”

Republican Sam Brown, left, announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Monday, challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Rosen Finance Director Lexie Leventis responded to Brown’s decision to run.

“While Republicans fight each other in what’s gearing up to be a messy, expensive, and increasingly crowded primary, Senator Rosen is raising the resources needed to communicate with voters across the state about her work as one of the most bipartisan Senators getting things done and delivering for Nevada,” Leventis said in a Tuesday statement.

Rosen’s campaign has nearly $7.5 million on hand after raising $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Her campaign said that’s a record for any incumbent U.S. Senator in Nevada going into the re-election cycle.

Brown’s campaign is built on grassroots support.