LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, a Republican, is expected to announce on Monday his campaign to challenge Democrat Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate.

Brown told 8 News Now he will be in Las Vegas Tuesday after a planned “major announcement” in Reno on Monday.

Brown has built grassroots support among Nevada Republicans despite losing the Republican primary in 2022 to former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who eventually lost to Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto in one of the tightest election races in the nation.

In 2022, Brown won the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party after Laxalt failed to get over the 50% threshold needed to also receive an endorsement. Nevada Republicans called it “a huge humiliation for a candidate who has relied on big name endorsements but lacks any grassroots presence in the state.”

Brown’s statement on the endorsement: “I’m grateful to be the only U.S. Senate candidate to receive the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party. Combined with Nevada’s largest network of grassroots donors and volunteers, this endorsement makes it clear that Nevadans are ready for new conservative leadership and the Duty First movement,” he said.

“Our campaign is proud to always put Nevadans first. We will continue to be the only Nevada U.S. Senate campaign with a People’s Agenda that represents all who have been left behind by political elites and career politicians,” he said.