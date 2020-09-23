Republicans register residents to vote in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Supporters of President Donald Trump were out in full force Tuesday trying to get as many people registered to vote as possible. Ironically enough, the day was also Voter Registration Day.

“It’s as simple as just filling out a form,” said Keith Schipper, Trump Victory. “Everyone should do it. There’s no real reason; no good excuse not to. This country doesn’t walk right unless we have people participate, and it’s important that everyone get out and register.”

Traditionally, the deadline to register is about a month before the election. However, in Nevada, residents are allowed to register and vote on Election Day or during early voting.

Residents can also make changes to your existing registration at any voting site.