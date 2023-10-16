LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley filed on Monday to run in the Nevada Republican primary, joining six other GOP party members in bypassing the caucus.

Haley, the former U.N. ambassador, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) are the most prominent candidates to forego the caucus, which Nevada Republican Party leaders say is the only way they can earn delegates here.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to compete for delegates in the Nevada caucus on Feb. 8, two days after the primary is scheduled. A change to state law requires Republicans to hold a primary along with Democrats, but it’s up to the state party to determine how delegates are awarded. Critics say the decision to use the caucus favors Trump’s campaign.

A total of 13 Democrats have filed for the Nevada primary. President Joe Biden’s campaign filed on Oct. 11. Democrat Mark Prascak was the final entrant for the primary, filing today.

Filing for the primary has now closed. A complete list of candidates for the primary races:

Republicans:

Castro, John

Fulkerson, Heath

Haley, Nikki

Kjornes, Donald

Pence, Mike

Scott, Tim

Singh, Hirsh V.

Democrats:

Biden, Jr., Joseph R.

Cornejo, Gabriel

Crystalroc, Superpayaseria

Foutz, Brent

Haywood, John

Leon, Stephen Alan

Lozada, Frank “Frankie”

Lyons, Stephen

Palmer, Jason Michael

Perez-Serrato, Armando “Mando”

Picard, Donald

Prascak, Mark

Williamson, Marianne

Analysts have suggested that Republicans might choose to run in the primary to show they are electable in the early cycles of the race.