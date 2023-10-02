LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican John Lee, the former mayor of North Las Vegas, is running against Democrat Steven Horsford in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Lee, 68, declared his candidacy Monday. He was one of several Republicans who competed in the primary for governor last year, with Joe Lombardo emerging and eventually defeating Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Horsford, 50, defeated Republican Sam Peters to hold onto the CD4 seat last year. Horsford was the first representative of CD4, winning the 2012 election in the new district. He lost to Republican Cresent Hardy in 2014, and then beat Hardy to retake the seat in 2018. Horsford has announced his re-election bid.

“Just as I revitalized North Las Vegas, I’m committed to using the same expertise and conservative principles to rescue our country from the economic challenges we’re facing,” Lee remarked. “It’s time for someone to represent our district who understands the needs of our community and has a track record of fixing the most complex problems, not creating them.”

In a news release, Lee takes credit for leading North Las Vegas “from the brink of bankruptcy.” It’s now Nevada’s third-largest city, recently passing Reno for that distinction. Before he became mayor, Lee served 14 years in the Nevada Legislature.

Lee lists mental health as a top priority for his campaign. “When we prioritize mental health, we’re not just helping those who need it most, we are also making our communities stronger and safer,” he said. “Covid-19 intensified the mental health struggles facing our society. As your next Congressman, I will fight every day to make sure individuals suffering have access to the services and treatment they need.”

Lee is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and sits on several boards including the executive board of the Boy Scouts of America for the Las Vegas area, as well as the advisory board for Enterprise Bank.