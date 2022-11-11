LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race and Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has conceded.

DecisionDeskHQ, which is partnering with 8 News Now, called the race for the Clark County sheriff just after 4:15 p.m. Friday. Sisolak conceded to Lombardo about an hour later.

Lombardo was leading Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak by more than 20,000 votes statewide with the final mail-in votes being tallied Friday.

Sisolak, the former head of the Clark County Commission, was elected in 2018. Lombardo served two terms as sheriff.

The governor released a statement conceding to Lombardo:

While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.

We’ve been through a lot these last four years, from a once-in-a-century pandemic to the stresses and strains of global inflation. I know it has been a challenge for many of you and I couldn’t be prouder of how this state has worked to get us to a better day. I also am proud that we made the tough decisions during COVID that helped save an estimated 30,000 Nevada lives even if those decisions sometimes had tough political ramifications.

Over the remainder of my term I will continue working hard on behalf of Nevada. You deserve no less. And upon leaving office, I will work in every way I can to make Nevada stronger.

While it seems I will come up short at the polls, I am excited that Senator Cortez Masto is on a path to win. We need her strong voice on behalf of our state in Washington.

I want to thank my family, including my two daughters, Ashley and Carley, the love of my life and best friend, Kathy, and my mother, who at 96 has been my biggest supporter since day one. And to my campaign staff, everyone who knocked doors, sent texts, and donated, thank you for fighting for me. For this single dad and son of a blue collar factory worker, the opportunities this state has given me are more than I could have ever asked for.

It has been the honor of my life to be your governor and I want to thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity to serve.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, (D) Nevada