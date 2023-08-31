LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republicans are accusing a Democratic Assemblywoman of making an unethical vote that benefited her financially in the legislative session.
And now Republican activist Chuck Muth has filed an ethics complaint against one of the — Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow.
The complaint was filed Thursday with the Nevada Commission on Ethics.
The controversy over the ARC of Nevada centers around Assembly Bill 525 (AB525), a funding bill that sent money to 56 different nonprofit organizations. A last-minute addition sent $250,000 to a new organization called Arc of Nevada.
The group says it promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Democratic Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May is on the Arc board of directors.
Shortly after AB525 passed, Arc of Nevada hired Gorelow as executive director. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Gorelow was only the second employee of the organization.
However, the Legislative Counsel Bureau Attorney told 8 News Now the vote was fine because it was of interest to the general public — and the bill was not only focused on one organization.
Requests for comment sent to Gorelow, Brown-May and Arc of Nevada did not receive responses.
“While supporting nonprofits is certainly a laudable goal, using public tax dollars
to fund a politically-favored organization that almost immediately used the
funding to hire one of the legislators who voted for the funding is far more than
‘unseemly,’ ” Muth said.
Gorelow represents Assembly District 35 and Brown-May represents District 42. Both are in Clark County.